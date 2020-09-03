World's Top Richest on September 3: Mukesh Ambani at number 8, Gautam Adani ranks 91

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman, Mukesh Ambani continues to hold on to the eighth position in world’s richest list as on September 3. As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index list of the world's richest, Google’s Larry Page is inching closer to the net worth of Ambani.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos continues to hold on to the position of world’s richest. He has crossed a total net worth of USD 207 billion.

As per the list, the total net worth of Ambani is USD 81.9 billion and of Page is USD 81.0 billion. So, the difference in their net worth is USD 0.9 billion. In addition, Page added USD 2.62 billion to its net worth, whereas Ambani added USD 1.35 billion compared to September 2.

Meanwhile, yet another Indian billionaire, who is ranked 91 in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list of the world's richest, Gautam Adani, has added USD 1.21 billion compared to September 2. His net worth stands at USD 17.9 billion.

Ambani is the only Indian in the top ten list. After Ambani, the next Indian in the list is Azim Premji ranked 72, followed by Shiv Nadar, Gautam Adani, Cyrus Poonawalla among others. But their net wealth is below USD 20 billion.

Find how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 3:

1. Jeff Bezos: $207 billion

2. Bill Gates: $127 billion

3. Mark Zuckerberg: $114 billion

4. Elon Musk: $105 billion

5. Bernard Arnault: $87.9 billion

6. Warren Buffett: $83.9 billion

7. Steve Ballmer: $82.9 billion

8. Mukesh Ambani: $81.9 billion

9. Larry Page: $81.0 billion

10. Sergey Brin: $78.5billion

