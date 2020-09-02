World’s top 10 richest as on September 2: Jeff Bezos number 1, Mukesh Ambani number 8, Mark Zuckerberg back at 3

On Wednesday, September 2, Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani ranked number 8 in the world's richest people list. Amazon's Jeff Bezo's continued to be at number 1.

Bezo's networth grew by $2.61billion since yesterday while Ambani's fortune grew $702 million.

Reliance has sold 32.84 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, post which RIL script continued to rise. However, due to market volatility, pas few days there was a decline in shares, which is why his net worth had slumped earlier.

Ambani is the only Indian in the top ten list. After Ambani, the next Indian in the list is Azim Premji ranked 72, followed by Shiv Nadar, Gautam Adani, Cyrus Poonawalla among others. But their net wealth is below USD 20 billion.

Here's how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 2:

1 Jeff Bezos $205B

2 Bill Gates $126B

3 Mark Zuckerberg

4 Elon R Musk $110B

5 Bernard Arnault $85.8B

6 Warren Buffett $82.5B

7 Steve Ballmer $81.4B

8 Mukesh Ambani $80.5B

9 Larry Page $78.4B

10 Sergey Brin $75.9B