World’s top 10 richest as on September 15: Elon Musk adds USD 10.3 bn to his net worth in a single day; Ambani slips to 6th place

On Monday, Tesla’s shares rallied in the US market. This was reflected in the founder Elon Musk’s net worth. Other than adding wealth worth USD 10.3 billion, he moved up in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on September 15. Now, he is number three in the list overtaking Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg is now number four with a total net worth of USD 101 billion, whereas Musk's net worth is USD 102 billion. Zuckerberg had stayed in number three place for some time .

Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani slipped down as his wealth saw an erosion of USD 567 million and because Bernard Arnault added USD 517 million to his existing wealth. His total net worth now stands at USD 89.1 billion.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos also saw erosion in his wealth but he continues to hold the number one place in the list of billionaires. Bezos at one point had crossed USD 200 billion mark but since then his net worth had seen a rise and decline.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ total net worth stands at USD 123 billion and holds the second place.



Find how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 15:

1. Jeff Bezos: $183 billion

2. Bill Gates: $123 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $ 102 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $101 billion

5. Bernard Arnault - $89.1 billion

6. Mukesh Ambani: $88.4 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $83.1 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $74.2 billion

9. Larry Page: $72.4 billion

10. Sergey Brin: $70.2 billion