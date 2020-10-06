World’s top 10 richest as on October 6: Mukesh Ambani is the sixth richest, down from the fifth position

The total net worth of Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, as on October 6, stands at USD 85.3 billion. He slipped to the sixth position, in the top ten billionaires’ list, from the fifth spot. Bernard Arnault has moved up to fifth position overtaking Ambani.

French billionaire Arnault’s net worth increased by USD 3.27 billion whereas Ambani witnessed depreciation in his wealth by USD 251 million. As of October 6, the total net worth of Arnault is USD 3.27 billion. Except for Ambani, the net worth of all top ten billionaires increased.

Most of the American investors saw a growth in their net worth after stock markets improved.

Meanwhile, Amazon, founder, Jeff Bezos continues to be the richest man in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth increased by USD 4.07 billion in a single day.

Yet another billionaire whose net worth increased in the billions is Elon Musk. His net worth increased by USD2.32 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Larry Page, and Larry Ellison added USD 1.73 billion, USD 379 million, USD 1.40 billion, USD 1.15 billion, and USD 811 million respectively.

Find how much the world's top 10 richest people are worth as of October 6:

1. Jeff Bezos: $189 billion

2. Bill Gates: $ 124 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $103 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $100 billion

5.Bernard Arnault: $86.4 billion

6. Mukesh Ambani- $85.3 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $80.4 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $75.8 billion

9. Larry Page: $71.3 billion

10.Larry Ellison: $70.3 billion