World Fisheries Day 2023: Theme, Historical Background, And Importance Of The Day | Pexels

World Fisheries Day is observed annually on November 21st to raises awareness about the importance of fisheries and advocates for sustainable fishing practices to preserve marine ecosystems and support the livelihoods of millions dependent on fisheries worldwide.

Theme

The theme for World Fisheries Day 2023 is ‘Celebrating the Wealth of Fisheries and Aquaculture'.

To celebrate the contribution and achievements of fishers and fish farmers and other stakeholders and reinforce commitment towards sustainable and equitable development of the Fisheries sector, Department of Fisheries, GoI is hosting the Global Fisheries Conference India 2023. This two-day conference is scheduled for November 21st and 22nd, 2023, to take place at Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad.

History

In 1997, the "World Forum of Fish Harvesters & Fish Workers" met in New Delhi, leading to the establishment of the "World Fisheries Forum." Representatives from 18 countries signed a declaration advocating for global adoption of sustainable fishing practices and policies.

Importance of World Fisheries Day

The celebration aims to draw attention to the challenges faced by the fisheries sector, such as overfishing, habitat degradation, illegal fishing practices, pollution, and the impact of climate change. It emphasizes the need for sustainable fishing practices and responsible management of marine resources to conserve aquatic ecosystems and safeguard the livelihoods of those dependent on fisheries.

World Fisheries Day serves as a call to action, encouraging governments, organizations, communities, and individuals to come together and address these pressing issues. It provides an opportunity to promote initiatives that focus on sustainable fishing methods, marine conservation, the protection of marine biodiversity, and the empowerment of fishing communities.

The day's celebration aims to foster a collective commitment towards ensuring the long-term viability of fisheries, preserving marine ecosystems, and promoting a sustainable future for generations to come.

