World Environment Day: Oberoi Mall partners with ‘Save Soil’ movement

As part of the campaign, Oberoi Mall has set up a one-of-a-kind globe installation in the mall atrium where the patrons can fill the blank areas of the globe with artificial green grass and show their support in making the earth a greener planet |

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Oberoi Mall has collaborated with the ‘Save Soil’ movement which addresses the global soil crisis and raises awareness about different ways to protect soil.

‘Save Soil’ is a global movement to address land degradation and advocate for healthy soil.

Oberoi Mall will be conducting a campaign from June 3-5 2022 to educate patrons about the agricultural soil degradation issue and the need for measures to increase green cover across the globe through afforestation.

As part of the campaign, Oberoi Mall has set up a one-of-a-kind globe installation in the mall atrium where the patrons can fill the blank areas of the globe with artificial green grass and show their support in making the earth a greener planet. This unique customer engagement activity will help in spreading awareness about making the world a greener place by planting more trees and addressing the soil degradation issue.

Along with this, the volunteers of the Save Soil movement, will also engage customers with various interactive activities at the Oberoi Mall such as a Flash Mob, Jig Dance, Face Painting, and a photobooth opportunity. They will also hold a quiz related to the environment and winners will be gifted saplings.

Speaking on the initiatives taken by Oberoi Mall on World Environment Day, Sameep Pathak, Chief Executive Officer – Mall, said, “This year on World Environment Day, we partnered with Save Soil movement to promote awareness and educate our patrons about the urgent threat of soil degradation, its adverse impact on the environment, and initiatives to preserve planet earth’s health. Through our ongoing green initiatives, we are deeply committed to creating a sustainable and positive impact on society.”