World Environment Day: Advancing green economy to promote sustainability

Ten years ago we all dreamed that by 2022 we would have a thriving economy where everyone would have good employment, high paying jobs, and fast economic growth. However, due to certain anomalies, that could not happen. The increasing greed of man led to further environmental degradation. As they say, “the earth is burning”.

With global economies crashing and people facing unemployment, rise of inequitable resources, depleting environment, rising temperatures many countries have already begun facing multiple crises in parallel.

To tackle these challenges in order to minimise damage to people and the environment, the concept of a Green Economy has to be introduced. Green economy as an important tool for sustainable development; one that is inclusive and can drive economic growth, reduce employment, and poverty eradication, whilst maintaining the healthy functioning of the Earth’s ecosystems.

A green economy reduces the burden on the planet by formulating alternative resources that cause less to zero damage to the environment.

A commitment to the planet is clearly visible from its commitment to sustainable best practices through the use of natural fibres and non-timber forest produce as raw materials for their products with an idea to promote minimal waste, maximum sustainability and lower carbon footprint. It creates opportunities and choices for the underprivileged and marginalised people by increasing their access to a healthy and sustainable environment.

Promoting a sense of security by taking measures, and preventing the conflicts over access to land, food, jobs, inequality and natural resources further promotes increased power and strengthened voices.

The same ethos is shared by Industree, we work in regenerative and circular economy' value chains such as natural fibre, non-timber forest products.

In a country like India, which has vast economic disparity, organisations like the Indusree are creating eco-friendly supply chains and supporting good production based practices, encouraging sustainable consumption amongst consumers in addition to providing economic empowerment to the women. Promoting Green Enterprises needs a transition to promoting natural fibre-based livelihoods.

Green value chains such as Banana, Bamboo, Non-Timber Fibre Products and POWER (Producer Owned Women Enterprises) Project, supported by USAID is supporting women from rural areas of the country and training women to use natural fibre to create a vast range of products that are eco-friendly and biodegradable.

This in turn also empowers women from these areas to have a voice and be socio-economically empowered. With proper training and guidance, people from rural areas will be capable and skilled enough to train other people and help alleviate each other financially and socially, thus improving their quality of life.

Commitment to sustainable practices, and environmental consciousness is ingrained at level of planning and operations- from the usage of raw material to operational efficiencies, efforts are made to keep the carbon footprint to the minimum and preserve the environment as well.

A shift to a greener and more inclusive economy offers positive impact for communities and the planet as well. One should aim to strengthen integrated community based structures and create sustainable and green livelihoods in rural India.

One needs to remember that environmental depletion can be reversed while at a primitive stage, but not when the damage is extensive. We need to act now if we want to lead healthy and prosperous lives which can be attained by sustainability and a green economy.

(Susan Bhaktul, Head, Naural Fibre Value Chain, Industree Foundation)