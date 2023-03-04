e-Paper Get App
The collective $1-bln loan will support India's flagship Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, launched in October 2021

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
World Bank to give $1-bln loan to India for health infra development | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The World Bank announced in a statement that it will offer India's public healthcare sector infrastructure two complementary loans totaling $500 million each.

The collective $1-bln loan will support India's flagship Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, launched in October 2021.

Seven states to be prioritized

One of the loans will prioritize the delivery of health services in seven states: Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. The funds will also be used for national developments.

One of the loans, classified as the Public Health Systems for Pandemic Preparedness Program, will support the government's effort to prepare its surveillance system better in order to detect and report pandemic of international concern while also ensuring rapid responses.

The government's efforts to strengthen service delivery through a modified primary healthcare model will be supported by the other loan, referred to as the Enhanced Health Service Delivery Program.

Rajat Kumar Mishra and Auguste Tano Kouam signed agreement

Rajat Kumar Mishra, additional secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, and Auguste Tano Kouam, country director for India at the World Bank, both signed the agreement on behalf of the Indian government.

"The two projects are supporting India's decision to increase the resilience and preparedness of the country's health systems against future pandemics. This will be of great benefit for the populations of the states participating in the projects and will generate positive spillovers for other states," Kouam said.

The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development's loans have a combined final maturity of 18.5 years, including a five-year grace period, according to the statement.

