‘working with banks to resolve issues without any haircut’ to lenders + DHFL stock cracks 30 pc after Q4 loss

New Delhi: Crisis-hit home loan and property finance company DHFL Monday said it is working with stakeholders and creditors to ensure resolution of liquidity issues, without any hair cut to the lenders. DHFL on Saturday reported a loss of Rs 2,223 crore for the March quarter of 2018-19 financial year.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 134 crore in the year-ago period. "We are closely working with the stakeholders/creditors to ensure that there is a comprehensive resolution, without any hair cut to the lenders, as has been speculated by few sections of the media," DHFL said.

Further, DHFL said the sectorial stress is well known for months, the company has withstood intense pressure and continues to remain strong and solvent. DHFL has also cleared significant amount of obligation to the tune of Rs 41,800 crore since September 2018, it added.

"Since the last nine months, with single minded focus, we have met all our financial obligations and are looking to return to business normalcy at the earliest. Since September 2018, DHFL has managed to make repayments of over Rs 41,800 crore primarily through securitisation of assets and repayment collections," said Kapil Wadhawan, CMD, DHFL.

The company said due to a significant slowdown in disbursement and loan growth post September 2018, the financials of the firm have been quite strained for the quarter impacting the overall performance of the year.