Working with AWS to meet growing demand for online learning: upGrad

upGrad stated that it has moved the vast majority of its IT infrastructure to Amazon Web Services (AWS), a move that has helped the higher education technology provider rapidly scale to meet the burgeoning demand for online education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The edtech company has doubled its learner base to more than 2 million in eight months with AWS and seen learners' time spent on the platform for upskilling grow by four times as compared to the preceding equal duration of time.

upGrad uses a number of AWS capabilities, including analytics, security, and compute, to power career growth for individuals.

''With AWS, we can use data to personalize education for learners around the world as we strengthen our position as a leading global edtech brand,'' stated upGrad President of Product Rohit Dhar.

upGrad also plans to procure software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the company and its subsidiaries via AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that makes it easy for organizations to test, purchase, deploy, and manage third-party software.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:19 PM IST