Wonderchef raises Rs 150 cr from Sixth Sense Ventures, Godrej, Malpani family

Wonderchef Home Appliances has raised Rs 150 crore ($20mn) from Sixth Sense Ventures. Other investors in this round are Godrej Family office, Malpani group and a few renowned HNIs.

Founded by Ravi Saxena in 2009, the company markets its products through an omni-channel distribution network. Over the past 3 years, the company has started developing Wonderchef into a “Digital-First” brand with a strong focus on online sales. This has led to the company’s online sales share to jump from 20 percent to 50 percent of the total revenue, it said in a press release.

Sixth Sense Ventures along with a group of renowned family offices invested Rs 150 crore in a combination of primary and secondary investment. In this round, Mauritius based investment firm Capvent who had invested in Wonderchef in 2015 took an exit.

The primary capital raised will be used for strengthening online presence and capability, expanding and deepening distribution network, and enhancing branding initiatives.

Ravi Saxena, Founder of Wonderchef said, “We are elated and excited about having Sixth Sense on-board in this growth journey as we begin Wonderchef 2.0 journey.”

“Kitchen is the heart of the home. Kitchen appliances segment in India is expected to grow in double digits driven by growing urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and changing lifestyle. We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Ravi, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and team Wonderchef towards building a leading kitchen appliances business in India”, said Nikhil Vora, Founder of Sixth Sense Ventures.

Sixth Sense Ventures has done the investment from its third fund Sixth Sense Ventures (SSIO III). SSIO-III and affiliates have invested ~ Rs90crs in this transaction.

Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. acted as the advisors to the transaction.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:21 PM IST