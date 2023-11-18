Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2023: History, Significance, And Why We Must Celebrate Women In Business | FPJ

The Women's Entrepreneurship day celebrated on November 19th is a celebration of all these women who pushed and persisted to start their own business. It doesn't matter how big or small the business is, this day is to appreciate all the effort they put in to manage both their home and their work.

We are no longer in an era where women faced limitations in specific professions due to stereotypes tied to roles traditionally seen as belonging to men. Women have made gradual strides in various fields, whether it's in professions like cricket, real estate agency, chemical engineering, or piloting aircraft.

Unfortunately, women continue to encounter challenges such as conservative family beliefs, uncertainties about their physical abilities, and notably, cultural barriers. Despite these obstacles, women persist in advancing and challenging stereotypes.

The rise of the startup culture has empowered women to excel in entrepreneurship, assuming more assertive roles within their own enterprises.

Women are changing the status quo of the traditionally male-dominated sectors, by starting new businesses right from their homes. This shift in professional dynamics not only illustrates the evolving landscape of gender inclusivity but also highlights the resilience and determination exhibited by women in their pursuit of diverse careers and entrepreneurial endeavors.

History of Women's Entrepreneurship day

Women's Entrepreneurship day was launched in 2014 and is recognised by more than 144 countries. The inaugural event was held in New York City at the United Nations and many other events were held across the globe.

The day was founded and established by Wendy Diamond who is herself an entrepreneur and wanted to help others all over the world. She volunteered with a foundation that focuses on providing microcreedit to low income women in Honduras and wanted to promote such causes.

In addition to the event, there is also an Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WED) Pioneer Awards, that recognise women who have shown leadership skills in different types of business ventures. WED also has an ambassador and fellowship program that promotes and provides opportunities to the world.

Significance of Women Entrepreneurship day

This day is very important as it offers a form of encouragement to the women entrepreneurs and it will also encourage women from different walks of life to take that step ahead and start something they have always wanted. A simple encouragement would push the women to take charge and continue to push their business with the same passion and power.

We are in a space where we are increasingly talking about equal opportunities and celebrating days like these gives us an opportunity to take actionable steps.

How can you celebrate women's entrepreneurship day?

For starters start by simply appreciating the women entrepreneurs around you. You can organize an event or attend an event that is focused on appreciating the women entrepreneurs. You can also find a way to help these women entrepreneurs that are looking for a form of support.

You can also help promote businesses by women entrepreneurs through social media or by making purchases. You can also share their stories and their achievements which may just turn out to be an inspiration for someone.

