Queen of Fashion Pernia Qureshi launches SARV VIKAAS for women-led businesses

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 20: The FICCI Ladies Organisation’s (FLO) Ahmedabad chapter unveiled SARV VIKAAS, an initiative visualised by Chairperson Aditi Parekh to empower and elevate women entrepreneurs, in the presence of Pernia Qureshi, the queen of fashion and founder of Pernia’s Pop-up Shop in India.

SARV VIKAAS, one of the four pillars of FLO Ahmedabad chapter’s SARV vision for 2023-24, represents the Socio-economic development of women, Advocacy for legal and policy changes, Rural uplift through grassroots initiatives, and Vocational & educational training.

The formal launch of SARV VIKAAS commenced with the committee members networking and joining forces to champion the cause of women entrepreneurs.

The event continued with Pernia Qureshi, recognised for her styling contributions to prestigious publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and Conde Nast, styling the committee members with exquisite outfits and jewellery from the luxury e-commerce platform Fashion Edit India.

Members were captivated by Pernia’s expertise and amazing skills during the styling session. Pernia became a household name since showcasing her talent by designing costumes for the Bollywood film Aisha, while Fashion Edit India is a fast-growing one-stop e-commerce destination for all luxury desires, featuring leading Indian labels encompassing accessories and outfits.

The gathering witnessed remarkable stories of successful women entrepreneurs, Ms. Tanvi Godiawala and Ms. Purvi Doshi, who has made a mark in their respective fields. This is an initiative to foster inclusivity and bring out the stories of women to inspire other members.

FLO members lauded their mission of achieving their vision!

“Today is a momentous day for us at FLO Ahmedabad as we officially launch SARV VIKAAS, a key focus area for us this year. We are committed to supporting the growth of women-led startups and businesses, as it is crucial for their independence and empowerment. With SARV VIKAAS, we aim to make a tangible difference in the lives of as many women as possible,” said Aditi Parekh, Chairperson of the FLO Ahmedabad chapter.

On this occasion, an MoU was also signed between FLO Ahmedabad and the Government of Gujarat’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Commissionerate in the presence of Shri Sandip Sagale, Industries Commissioner. The MoU will facilitate close collaborations on MSME-based strategic initiatives and leverage expertise to uplift women-led businesses in Ahmedabad and Gujarat.

FLO Ahmedabad helps MSMEs and women-led entrepreneurs who want to start their own businesses. There is a help desk to support and facilitate them. FLO invites more women to start their businesses through their guidance, thereby inspiring them. This is a very good initiative since the women of this country are very intelligent and hardworking, believes Ms. Qureshi.

