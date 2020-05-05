With 641.8 tonnes, India has the tenth largest gold reserve in the world, reveals World Gold Council data

The Indian economy has, in recent times been dealt with several blows. While the economy had been slowing down for some time, the novel coronavirus outbreak, has perhaps made the situation worse, with businesses across the country having been closed for over a month. Against this backdrop, it is reassuring to realise that that India has the tenth highest gold holdings in the world, according to data recently released by the World Official Gold Holdings.

As per the data provided, the United States leads the list with 8,133.5 tonnes, while Germany comes second with 3,364.2 tonnes. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) ranks third with 2,814.0 tonnes.

India ranks tenth, right below Japan, with 641.8 tonnes. According to the data shared by the World Official Gold Holdings, the percentage share held in gold of total foreign reserves, as calculated by the World Gold Council stands at 6.8%.

The value of gold holdings incidentally is calculated using the end of month LBMA gold price published daily by ICE Benchmark Administration.