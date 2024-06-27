With 100000 Active Accounts Choose HDFC Sky |

In India, the securities and investment market is like a huge open space with many players. As such, achieving a significant milestone is more than just a number. HDFC Sky, a discount brokerage arm of HDFC Securities, reached the milestone of 100,000 active users. In addition to being a symbol of achievement, it also reflects people's trust in HDFC Sky . In addition, it also tells a story of expansion and growth.

HDFC Sky Leading the Market

As HDFC Sky was launched just last September, this achievement underscores our position as market leaders and what we bring to our traders and investors. From the moment it was introduced, HDFC Sky has experienced remarkable progress. Its evolution has been nothing less than extraordinary, driven by the mission of democratizing investing and making it available to everyone. In no time, HDFC Sky has caught the attention of investors, showcasing their increasing interest in digital investment options that are dependable and efficient. With 100,000 active users already onboard, it is evident that the platform has struck a chord with the market.

Why HDFC Sky?

While we can chart multiple points explaining why HDFC Sky is where it is, here are some features of HDFC Sky that explains the rising growth trajectory of HDFC Sky -

Comprehensive Research Tools: HDFC Sky, backed by a rich research team of HDFC Securities provides investors and traders with a wide range of fundamental and technical research tools, such as options chains , real-time market statistics, news updates, and expert advice. Based on the latest market developments, traders and investors are able to stay informed and make timely decisions.

KART – HDFC SKY introduced KART, a groundbreaking feature that allows traders to place multiple orders simultaneously. Instead of executing each trade individually, you can now buy or sell a group of stocks simultaneously with just one tap. Ordering each stock individually is time-consuming. The KART platform allows you to add up to 20 orders for options, futures, and equity segments in one go, and execute them all simultaneously.

Trading View Charts: HDFC SKY’s integration of TradingView Charts in its platform is yet another extra edge. This addition offers two robust charting options for traders and investors: TradingView and ChartIQ. With these choices, users can personalize their experience to their liking. Easily access comprehensive information on the web by opening multiple full-screen charts for various stocks, each with customizable time frames. Take advantage of a wide range of indicators and drawing tools to enhance your technical analysis. Plus, you can quickly search for stocks within a full-screen chart simply by typing its name (e.g., TCS) on your keyboard - the chart platform will automatically open a search window for stock selection.

One Click Watchlist – HDFC Sky comes with One Click Watchlist which makes your trading and investment journey seamless. Keeping track of multiple stocks and their performance can become a tedious process, but HDFC Sky simplifies the whole with only one click.

StockSIP - StockSIP, also known as DIYSIP (Do-It-Yourself SIP), is an excellent feature offered by HDFC Sky. Similar to mutual funds , investors now have the option of doing equity SIPs. This hassle-free method allows investors to regularly purchase stocks in fixed amounts or quantities, whether it be weekly, monthly, or quarterly. This makes it an ideal investment method for long-term investors or those without a lump sum amount. Additionally, it helps in developing financial discipline.

Pay Off Analyzer - Pay Off Analyzer, a new and advanced tool for Futures and Options (F&O) trading by HDFC Sky is designed to make your F&O trading experience smoother and more efficient, this tool provides real-time scenario analysis based on market movements and conditions. With this, investors gain a comprehensive understanding of potential profits and losses. Additionally, it also helps identify and adjust positions for optimal strategies that align with an investor's risk tolerance and financial goals.

HDFC Sky remains dedicated to make trading and investment in securities market easier, smoother and accessible to all. It is our constant goal to come up with better features and serve our investors in the best possible way, so that their financial journey can be a smooth ride. It is this pursuit of ours, that people have clearly able to see through, that within less than a year, HDFC Sky is celebrating 100000 actives users.

