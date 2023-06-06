Wipro Unveils Immersive Innovation Experience For Financial Services With Microsoft | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro, a leading technlogy and service and consulting company, announced today the launch of the Wipro Industry Innovation Experience for Financial Services, featuring a new suite of banking and financial services solutions built on Microsoft Cloud, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The innovation experience will bring together Microsoft Cloud capabilities with Wipro FullStride Cloud, as well as leverage Wipro’s and Capco’s deep domain expertise in financial services. Together, Microsoft and Wipro will develop new solutions to help financial services clients.

The Innovation Experience will allow financial services firms to explore new solutions in an immersive 3D environment. Solutions currently available as part of the Experience range from prevention of financial crime and loan origination to those that help transform core banking systems and maximize cloud investments.

By combining Microsoft Cloud with Wipro FullStride Cloud’s portfolio and deep financial services expertise, we are uniquely positioned to offer clients transformative solutions to tackle their biggest challenges and deliver tangible business outcomes. This Innovation Experience in partnership with Microsoft will also foster and speed up the collaboration that is necessary to continuously help our clients,” said Harpreet Arora, Senior Vice President and Global head of BFSI Domain and Consulting, Wipro Limited.

“Using Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, Wipro has delivered a variety of new, innovative solutions that will help financial institutions speed time to value and drive sustainable growth. We’re excited that our joint customers can now test drive them via Wipro’s virtual Industry Innovation Experience for Financial Services,” said Bill Borden, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft.