Wipro To Raise Aggne Stake To 80%, Plans Additional 20% Acquisition For $2.1 Million By June-End

Wipro Expands Investment In Aggne |

Mumbai: Wipro Ltd has announced plans to acquire an additional 20 percent stake in Aggne Global IT Services Private Limited, a technology company focused on the insurance industry.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026. Once the transaction is completed, Wipro's shareholding in Aggne will increase from 60 percent to 80 percent.

The company disclosed the development through a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Deal Valued at USD 2.1 Million

Wipro will purchase the additional stake for a consideration of USD 2.1 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments.

The company clarified that the transaction does not involve any related-party arrangement and no regulatory approval is required for the acquisition.

This step follows Wipro's acquisition of a 60 percent stake in Aggne in February 2024.

Focus on Insurance Technology

Aggne Group provides information technology, consulting and managed services for the Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance sector. The company is known for its AI-driven and intellectual property-led solutions that help insurers improve operations and customer experience.

According to Wipro, increasing its stake will strengthen its competitive position in the insurance industry.

The company believes the acquisition will support its efforts to deliver advanced AI-based transformation solutions for insurance clients worldwide.

Aggne Shows Strong Growth

Aggne has recorded steady growth in recent years.

The company's annual turnover increased from USD 18.9 million in FY24 to USD 24.2 million in FY25 and further to USD 27.5 million in FY26.

This growth reflects rising demand for digital transformation services in the insurance sector.

Strengthening Long-Term Strategy

The latest investment highlights Wipro's focus on expanding its presence in specialised technology segments.

By increasing ownership in Aggne, the company aims to deepen its expertise in insurance technology and create new opportunities in AI-driven services, consulting and managed solutions for global insurance clients.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and exchange filings. Readers should verify details independently before making decisions.