Wipro Bags $1 Billion Deal From Olam Group, Acquires Mindsprint For $375 Million To Expand AI-Led Transformation Play

Wipro has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Mindsprint Pte. Ltd. and its subsidiaries for 375 million dollars. |

Mumbai: Wipro is doubling down on large transformation deals, using acquisitions to deepen its role in long-term client engagements and expand domain-led capabilities.

Wipro will acquire full ownership of Singapore-based Mindsprint and its subsidiaries in a cash deal valued at USD 375 million, subject to customary adjustments. The agreement, signed on April 5, 2026, gives Wipro complete control over the IT services firm, marking a targeted expansion in digital transformation capabilities. The transaction is expected to close by June 30, 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

The acquisition is closely linked to Wipro’s multi-year engagement with Olam Group, a global food and agri-business player. The 8-year contract is expected to exceed USD 1 billion in value, with a committed spend of USD 800 million. Mindsprint, currently Olam’s IT services arm, becomes a strategic asset within this broader transformation partnership.

Wipro plans to integrate Mindsprint into its consulting-led and AI-powered service model. The company will leverage its existing platforms, including its AI suite, to deliver end-to-end transformation across enterprise systems. The acquisition also brings domain expertise in supply chain and agri-business, strengthening Wipro’s ability to deliver specialized, industry-focused solutions.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Singapore, Mindsprint employs over 3,200 people across India, Singapore, the US, UK, and the Middle East. The company offers services spanning enterprise applications, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital engineering. Its revenues have grown steadily, reaching USD 135.6 million in CY25 from USD 118.9 million in CY23, indicating consistent business momentum.

The acquisition signals Wipro’s strategy of combining large deals with capability-led investments. By integrating Mindsprint into its ecosystem, the company aims to strengthen client relationships and build long-term competitive advantage in transformation-led outsourcing. Wipro’s move reflects a broader push to secure deeper roles in client operations while scaling its AI and consulting-led services portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing dated April 6, 2026, and its annexures. All figures and details are as disclosed and have not been independently verified.