Wipro to invest £16million over the next four years in London’s Innovation Centre

IT major Wipro Limited stated it will be setting up an Innovation Centre in Holborn, London. The company will invest £16million over the next four years in the 20,000 sq. ft. Innovation Centre.

In addition, the IT services provider has hired over 500 new employees in the UK in the past 12 months. This announcement means that the company will hire more talents in the coming years.

The centre will serve as Wipro’s flagship centre in the United Kingdom and offer technology expertise to companies in the UK and globally, the company stated. “It will be integral to providing advanced digital, cyber security and cloud expertise to both established and upcoming enterprises, taking the lead on digital transformation in one of Europe’s biggest technology markets,” the company stated.

This year marks Wipro’s 75th global anniversary, and 25 years in the UK, where it employs over 4,000 highly talented technology, digital consulting & business management professionals.

The opening of the centre is a follow-up of the recent announcement of Wipro’s acquisition of UK-based Capco for USD 1.45 billion. This acquisition will add 1,300 employees in the UK.