Wipro to invest £16million over the next four years in London’s Innovation Centre

IT major Wipro Limited stated it will be setting up an Innovation Centre in Holborn, London. The company will invest £16million over the next four years in the 20,000 sq. ft. Innovation Centre.
In addition, the IT services provider has hired over 500 new employees in the UK in the past 12 months. This announcement means that the company will hire more talents in the coming years.
The centre will serve as Wipro’s flagship centre in the United Kingdom and offer technology expertise to companies in the UK and globally, the company stated. “It will be integral to providing advanced digital, cyber security and cloud expertise to both established and upcoming enterprises, taking the lead on digital transformation in one of Europe’s biggest technology markets,” the company stated.
This year marks Wipro’s 75th global anniversary, and 25 years in the UK, where it employs over 4,000 highly talented technology, digital consulting & business management professionals.
The opening of the centre is a follow-up of the recent announcement of Wipro’s acquisition of UK-based Capco for USD 1.45 billion. This acquisition will add 1,300 employees in the UK.
Commenting on this, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “Trade and investment between the UK and India is creating good jobs and sustaining livelihoods in both of our countries. I’m very pleased that Wipro has decided to join the legions of Indian companies investing in the UK, boosting our technology sector and driving economic growth.”
UK Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said, “The UK is an important global base for digital business solutions and London continues to be a leading hub for both business and tech innovation. It’s great to see Wipro taking advantage of this and open their Innovation Centre in London – a further commitment to their 25 years in the UK and a boost for the vibrant and growing tech scene that will support our economic recovery.”
Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited said, “We are proud to announce a new step on our continued investment in the UK with a new Innovation Centre in London. This enhances our already powerful presence in the region across ten offices and over 4000 employees and will act as an important engine in our drive to boost digital transformation in Europe.”
Pierre Bruno, Chief Executive Officer - Europe, Wipro Limited said, “Digital transformation is no longer an option. As we have seen, digitalisation of businesses has rapidly accelerated and it’s those businesses who can adapt and in-build resilience who will succeed. In addition to the digital transformation solutions we offer now – from cloud-first solutions to cybersecurity and 5G services – our new Innovation Centre will help us to continue to develop solutions for the future including galvanising the adoption of new skills and technologies by companies to innovate and re-imagine their products and services, improve operational efficiencies, and drive customer and employee delight, thereby transforming their ability to compete and thrive in the market.”
Wipro has established a powerful presence in the United Kingdom in recent years, boasting ten offices across the region, including a Cloud studio in London and a Cyber Defense Centre in Reading.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)