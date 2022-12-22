e-Paper Get App
Wipro subsidiary to divest from mortgage diligence business

It has completely sold the mortgage diligence segment of the firm, which delivered a turnover of $1.5 million in the second quarter of FY23.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 05:05 PM IST
Wipro
Through an exchange filing, Wipro has announced that its subsidiary Wipro Gallagher has offloaded its stake in mortage firm Wipro Opus Risk Solutions.

While holding on to the core mortgage business, it has completely sold the mortgage diligence segment of the firm, which delivered a turnover of $1.5 million in the second quarter of FY23.

