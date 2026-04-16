Wipro Profit Rises 9% QoQ To ₹3,037 Crore In Q4 FY26, Revenue Climbs To ₹18,363 Crore

Wipro reported a 9 percent QoQ rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 3,037 crore. |

Mumbai: Wipro Limited reported a 9.2 percent sequential rise in standalone net profit to Rs 3,037 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing to Rs 18,363 crore. Compared to Rs 2,782 crore in Q3 and Rs 2,923 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company’s profit trajectory indicates steady operational improvement despite moderate revenue growth. The quarterly performance reflects controlled expenses and stable demand conditions.

Wipro’s standalone revenue rose to Rs 18,363 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 18,017 crore in the preceding quarter and Rs 17,429 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 1.9 percent sequential and 5.4 percent year-on-year growth. Net profit increased to Rs 3,037 crore from Rs 2,782 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 2,923 crore in Q4 FY25, supported by improved cost management. Profit before tax stood at Rs 4,078 crore, marginally higher than Rs 4,065 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequential growth was supported by a reduction in total expenses, which declined to Rs 15,071 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 15,251 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses remained the largest cost component at Rs 9,685 crore, while subcontracting and technical fees rose to Rs 3,356 crore. Lower other expenses, including a reversal of impairment, aided margin expansion during the quarter.

On the earnings front, basic earnings per share (EPS) improved to Rs 2.90 in Q4 FY26 compared to Rs 2.66 in the previous quarter and Rs 2.80 in the corresponding quarter last year. Tax expenses stood at Rs 1,041 crore, slightly higher than Rs 1,012 crore in Q3 FY26 but lower than Rs 1,142 crore in Q4 FY25, contributing to net profit growth.

For the full year FY26, Wipro reported a net profit of Rs 12,130 crore, up from Rs 10,913 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 71,345 crore from Rs 68,575 crore. The steady annual performance reflects consistent execution despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

Disclaimer: This is a summary of unaudited financial results and not investment advice.