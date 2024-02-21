Wipro Partners With Intel Foundry To Accelerate AI Chip Design Innovation | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro Limited, a leading global technology services and consulting company, today announced an expanded collaboration with Intel Foundry to accelerate chip design innovation, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

About the partnership

As the key Design Services and Alliance Partner, Wipro will work with Intel Foundry to accelerate the development of Intel’s most advanced process nodes, including the Intel18A process node.

The global AI chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38 percent annually from 2023 to 2032. This collaboration between Wipro and Intel Foundry is designed to address the rising demand for AI chip manufacturing, as companies race to roll out generative AI-enabled products.

Atul Kapur, Vice President & Business Head – HiTech, Wipro Limited, said, "This new collaboration with Intel Foundry marks a significant step towards becoming a part of the semiconductor industry. This creates opportunities for Wipro and supports chip supply and chip manufacturing. Together, with Intel, we will deliver silicon devices to our clients with proven industry-standard flows and process technologies from Intel Foundry. We will be targeting new startup markets, especially in the Gen AI space, helping our clients further shorten the time to market."

Rahul Goyal, Vice President & General Manager, Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel Foundry said, "We are delighted to have Wipro join us and demonstrate their readiness for our platforms at Intel Foundry Direct Connect. Wipro has a long history of delivering value across a range of industries, and we are excited to partner with them for the benefit of our mutual global customers.

Wipro’s USD 1 Billion investment in the ai360 ecosystem, combined with this collaboration with Intel on AI driven chip manufacturing, will help businesses achieve their growth goals. Intel Foundry's user-friendly adoption process, combined with Wipro's robust IP expertise in areas such as DDR, HBM, PCIe, CXL, OPIO, RLINK/DP PHY, FIVR/LDO, will enhance the time-tomarket and bring significant benefits to clients in design verification, and physical design.

Wipro shares

The shares of Wipro on Wednesday at 10:57 am IST were at Rs 528.45, down by 0.66 per cent.