Wipro Opens New Office In Jefferson City, Partners With Jobs For America’s Graduates, Missouri

Wipro Limited a technology services and consulting company, announced through an exchange filing that it has inaugurated a new office in Jefferson City, Missouri, and will partner with the state’s Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program to attract local talent.

The 75,000-square-foot office is the main support center for some of Wipro’s biggest clients, specifically in the healthcare and government sectors. The state-of-the-art office houses a healthcare solutions innovation lab, which focuses on building digital-first solutions for Medicaid and Medicare programs. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and cloud technologies, these solutions aim to enhance user experience and increase the value delivered to citizens.

The inauguration event that celebrated the partnership between JAG and Wipro took place on Thursday, Sept. 14, with Teresa Parson, First Lady of the state & Co-Chair of JAG, Missouri, as the guest of honor. The JAG program helps place high school graduates in jobs that they can develop into careers.

Teresa Parson, First Lady of the state & Co-Chair of JAG, Missouri, said, “I’m delighted that Wipro has chosen Jefferson City as its base in Missouri. The opening of this new workspace will boost the local economy as well as attract new talent to the region. Job creation is something I am passionate about and I’m proud to have Wipro’s support for our Jobs for America’s Graduates program.”

Mike Parson, Governor of Missouri, said, “The establishment of Wipro’s new facility in Jefferson City reflects the State of Missouri’s growing reputation as a destination for talent. Our students are the workforce of tomorrow and critical to Missouri’s future, and it’s great to see companies like Wipro partner with Missouri’s JAG program to help our young people capitalize on the amazing opportunities in the latest technology areas right here in our state. We are committed to growing JAG’s footprint in Missouri to benefit more of our youth, and projects like this help us do just that.”

Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer, Americas 1, Wipro Limited, said, “We’re delighted to open this brand-new facility in Jefferson City and celebrate our partnership with JAG. This working space highlights our commitment to all our clients in the area as well as our efforts in creating local jobs.”

