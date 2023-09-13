Wipro Launches Cyber Defense Center in Germany | File

Wipro Limited, technology services and consulting company, on Tuesday announced the launch of its Cyber Defense Center (CDC) in Dusseldorf, Germany. Wipro’s CDCs are positioned around the globe to provide localised support, as well as fulfil customers’ cybersecurity and compliance requirements.

With the rising threat of cyber-attacks and the ever-increasing importance of data protection, Wipro's Cyber Defense Center, the 17th of its kind, will offer its clients round-the-clock cybersecurity monitoring, incident response, as well as remediation support.

As part of Wipro and Microsoft’s global partnership, this centre will leverage Microsoft’s portfolio of cybersecurity products, specifically the Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and Defender for IOT (Internet Of Things) solutions.

“Our Cyber Defense Center in Germany is an integral part of our strategy to expand our cybersecurity capabilities in Europe to provide advanced solutions to our customers. Cybersecurity is a business differentiator, and our capabilities are expanding to cloud-delivered services, including SaaS (Software as a Service), IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) as well as Operational Technology environments and IoT. We are happy to provide all these services in partnership with Microsoft’s suite of cybersecurity software.” said John Hermans, Head of Europe Cyber Security & Risk Services, Wipro Limited.

The centre will also provide tailored cybersecurity exercises for clients to train them on real-world scenarios and will stress-test their cyber defences to assess their overall cyber resilience.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Wipro as a trusted leader in cybersecurity. This partnership highlights our shared commitment to helping our clients strengthen their security posture in an increasingly challenging digital landscape. With the launch of a Cyber Defense Center in Dusseldorf, Wipro is reinforcing its commitment to providing their cutting-edge cybersecurity capabilities to our valued customers by leveraging Microsoft's comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, Wipro's Cyber Defense Center will empower organisations to proactively manage IT security and compliance," said Edith Wittmann, General Manager Global Partner Solutions Germany and Member of German Board at Microsoft.