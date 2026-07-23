Wipro Consumer To Acquire Good Home, EVA Brands From TTK Healthcare For ₹256 Crore

Wipro Consumer Care will acquire the Good Home and EVA brands from TTK Healthcare to strengthen its home and personal care portfolio | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, July 23, 2026: Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting will acquire Good Home and EVA brands from TTK Healthcare in a Rs 256 crore deal, expanding its presence in the fast-growing home and personal care segments.

The FMCG arm of Azim Premji-led Wipro Enterprises signed definitive agreements on Thursday, according to a joint statement.

In a regulatory filing, Chennai-based TTK Healthcare said it expects the sale to be completed by September 30, 2026, subject to fulfilment of conditions precedent.

"The total value of the consideration is Rs 256 crore plus applicable GST," it said. TTK Healthcare operates in the FMCG, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and food industries.

Brands Strengthen Portfolio

Both the brands — EVA and Good Home — reported combined revenue of Rs 148 crore for FY26, contributing 17 per cent to the total turnover of TTK Healthcare, it added.

Good Home is a home care brand with a portfolio spanning air care, odour removers, scrubbers and drain cleaners, while EVA operates in deodorants, body sprays, no-gas perfumes, underarm roll-ons and talcum powders.

"This acquisition, our 17th to date, further strengthens our home care and personal care portfolio while expanding our presence in categories that continue to see strong consumer relevance and long-term growth," Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting CEO Kumar Chander said.

Earlier this week, Wipro Consumer Care International (WCCI), the international business of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, announced the acquisition of the Philippines' leading personal care company, S Brands, for an undisclosed amount.

Company Expansion Plans

TTK Healthcare Executive Chairman TT Raghunathan said: "Good Home and EVA have been an integral part of our portfolio and have earned the trust of consumers over many years. We believe Wipro Consumer Care is well positioned to take these brands to the next stage of growth, supported by its strong FMCG capabilities and proven track record of nurturing acquired brands."

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Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting had revenue of Rs 10,800 crore in FY25-26. It operates in categories such as personal care, home care, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting, seating solutions, and the foods business.

Its majority revenue comes from international businesses, as it has a presence across the Middle East, Africa and a few other developing countries.

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