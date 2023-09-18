Wipro And ServiceNow Join Forces To Improve Risk And Compliance Outcomes | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, on Monday announced that it has partnered with ServiceNow to create Wipro CyberTransform - Intelligent ServiceNow Risk and Security Solutions, a solution that enables organisations to integrate their risk, compliance, and security postures more quickly and effectively.

In the current climate, organizations are increasingly having to balance rapidly evolving risk and compliance landscapes with internal mandates to embrace digital transformation and growth. Achieving these multiple goals requires a dynamic and integrated approach to risk, compliance, and security.

The Wipro CyberTransform - Intelligent ServiceNow Risk and Security Solutions helps address this by providing a scalable framework to integrate ServiceNow Risk and Security into existing functions for faster resolution and efficiency, while generating measurable and actionable insights for cybersecurity and compliance teams.

This solution is designed to help enterprises quickly and effectively realize the value of ServiceNow by providing them with:

- enhanced risk exposure control through continuous monitoring and real-time dashboards on high-risk areas, non-compliance areas, vendor status, and audit findings;

- increased visibility with a single integrated risk and compliance management program; and

- scalable security solutions to respond to specific cyber threats.

Saugat Sindhu, Global Head, Strategy & Risk Practice, Wipro Limited, said, “Cyber threats are ever-evolving, as are compliance requirements, and with many teams being asked to do more with less, this integrated solution will ensure the organization is kept safe and compliant. We’re pleased to collaborate with ServiceNow to provide clients with an integrated risk and security management solution that enables their growth and optimizes their operations.”

Brian Rizman, Managing Partner, ServiceNow Risk and Security Solutions, Wipro Limited, said, “ServiceNow Risk and Security Operations solutions afford clients the ability to collaborate and coordinate through a common data hub, supported with technologies such as machine learning and AI. We look forward to bringing this new solution to our joint clients.”

Mike Yancheson, Senior Director of Partner Acceleration at ServiceNow, said, “Cybersecurity and the overall risks surrounding it are topics on every C-suite leader’s mind. Wipro’s CyberTransform gives our customers an outcome-based framework with the tools and experience to transform across the enterprise using the power of the Now Platform®. There is

high demand for repeatable, proven offerings and we look forward to further collaboration with Wipro as we continue to expand our partnership.”