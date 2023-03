Wipro allots 4,698 equity shares to employees as stock options | Image: Wipro (Representative)

Wipro on Wednesday allotted 1,56,125 equity shares under ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 to pursuant to exercise ESOPs.

Shares of Wipro

The shares of Wipro on Wednesday closed at Rs 376.15, down by 0.87 per cent.

Aviation services firm Menzies on March 9 announced partnership with Wipro to digitise cargo management.