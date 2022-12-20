e-Paper Get App
Wipro on December 19, also announced that it had acquired packaged food and spices brand Nirapara.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Wipro allots 2,23,458 equity shares to employees | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Wipro announced that it has allotted 2,23,458 equity shares to employees under the ADS Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2004 through an exchange filing.

Wipro on December 19, also announced that it had acquired packaged food and spice brand Nirapara.

On December 13, the company also announced that it will allot shares worth over 1.7 lakh to employees as stock options.

