Will not launch new debt scheme till SAT decides on plea, Franklin Templeton tells Supreme Court

Franklin Templeton Asset Management told the Supreme Court on Monday that it will not launch any new debt scheme till the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) decides its appeal against market regulator Sebi's order barring it from launching such schemes for two years and asking it to refund Rs 512 crore.

The apex court however refused to interfere with SAT's decision with regard to Franklin Templeton being asked to deposit Rs 250 crore in an escrow account relating to its decision on closing six debt schemes and disposed of Sebi's appeal against SAT's stay on its order.

On June 28, SAT had in an interim order stayed Sebi's June 7 decision on issuance of fresh mutual fund schemes and asked Franklin Templeton to deposit Rs 250 crore in an escrow account instead of Rs 512 crore as directed by the market regulator.

A bench comprising Justices S A Nazeer and Krishna Murari took up Sebi's appeal against the SAT order and made it clear that it would not interfere with the tribunal's direction asking the asset management company (AMC) to deposit Rs 250 crore, instead of Rs 512 crore, in the escrow account.