Sebi moves Supreme Court against SAT order on Franklin Templeton

Market regulator Sebi has moved the Supreme Court against the June 28 order of Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) which stayed its decision to bar Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) from launching new debt schemes for two years and had asked the fund house to refund a little over Rs 512 crore.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) moved the top court on Wednesday against the relief granted to Franklin Templeton.

In a related appeal filed by Franklin Templeton on its winding up six mutual fund schemes, the apex court had on Wednesday delivered a key verdict holding that the trustees are required to seek consent of majority unit-holders for closing MF schemes after publishing notice disclosing reasons for their decision to wind up debt schemes.

In the fresh appeal, Sebi has assailed the SAT's decision which had termed its order on refund amount as "excessive".

SAT had asked Franklin Templeton to deposit Rs 250 crore in an escrow account instead of Rs 512 crore as directed by Sebi.

The appeal was filed against Sebi's June 7 order which said Franklin Templeton violated certain provisions of mutual fund norms in relation to the management of the six debt schemes, which are now closed.

The fund house was directed to refund investment management and advisory fees along with interest at the rate of 12 per cent per annum amounting to Rs 512.50 crore. Further, the firm was prohibited from launching new debt schemes for two years and penalty of Rs 5 crore was levied on it.