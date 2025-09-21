 Will Bottled Water In Trains Get Cheaper? Railway Ministry Confirms New Price List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWill Bottled Water In Trains Get Cheaper? Railway Ministry Confirms New Price List

Will Bottled Water In Trains Get Cheaper? Railway Ministry Confirms New Price List

The Railway Ministry has reduced the price of Rail Neer bottled water after GST cuts. From September 22, 1-liter will cost Rs 14 and 500 ml Rs 9 in trains and stations.

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Rail Neer Bottled Water Price Cut. | Representational Image

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry announced that bottled water in trains, especially the Rail Neer brand, will now be cheaper. This decision comes after the reduction in GST rates.

New Prices from September 22

According to a circular issued by the Railway Board, the price of a 1-liter Rail Neer bottle will drop from Rs 15 to Rs 14, and the 500 ml bottle will fall from ₹10 to ₹9. These new prices will take effect from September 22, 2025.

Read Also
Ministry Of Railways Allocates ₹1,777 Crore For Mumbai Urban Transport Project, Boosting Suburban...
article-image

Direct Benefit to Passengers

FPJ Shorts
'Dal Lake Is The Identity Of This Place': J&K LG Manoj Sinha During 'Swachta' Drive Under 'Sewa Parv'
'Dal Lake Is The Identity Of This Place': J&K LG Manoj Sinha During 'Swachta' Drive Under 'Sewa Parv'
Centre Not Imposing Any Language On Any State: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Centre Not Imposing Any Language On Any State: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
After Repeated Breakdowns, Mumbai Monorail Set For Major Upgrade | Check Out The New Features Inside
After Repeated Breakdowns, Mumbai Monorail Set For Major Upgrade | Check Out The New Features Inside
Himachal Govt To Introduce CBSE Curriculum In 100 Senior Secondary Schools
Himachal Govt To Introduce CBSE Curriculum In 100 Senior Secondary Schools

The ministry said the move is to directly pass on the benefit of reduced GST to passengers. On social media platform X, it posted: “To pass on the benefit of reduced GST directly to consumers, the maximum retail price of Rail Neer has been reduced.”

GST Rate Cut

The new prices will apply not only to Rail Neer but also to other branded bottled water sold in trains and railway premises. On September 3, during the 56th GST Council meeting, the government reduced the GST rate slabs from four to just two – 5 percent and 18 percent.

Read Also
New GST Rates Effective From September 22, Which Daily Essentials Will Now Cost Less? Details Here
article-image

The government also urged industries to ensure that the benefit of the GST cut reaches consumers, boosting demand for local products and strengthening the Indian economy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hotel Stays Up To ₹7,500 Per Night To Get Cheaper By Up To ₹525 As New GST Rates Take Effect

Hotel Stays Up To ₹7,500 Per Night To Get Cheaper By Up To ₹525 As New GST Rates Take Effect

Laser Power & Infra To File Draft Papers In September, Targets ₹1,500-Crore IPO

Laser Power & Infra To File Draft Papers In September, Targets ₹1,500-Crore IPO

Housing Sales In Top 9 Cities Slip 4% In Jul-Sep, Touch 1 Lakh Units: PropEquity

Housing Sales In Top 9 Cities Slip 4% In Jul-Sep, Touch 1 Lakh Units: PropEquity

Will Bottled Water In Trains Get Cheaper? Railway Ministry Confirms New Price List

Will Bottled Water In Trains Get Cheaper? Railway Ministry Confirms New Price List

After SEBI Clean Chit, Whom Did Adani Thank? Know Where He Bowed His Head With Wife

After SEBI Clean Chit, Whom Did Adani Thank? Know Where He Bowed His Head With Wife