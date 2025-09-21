Will Bottled Water In Trains Get Cheaper? Railway Ministry Confirms New Price List

Rail Neer Bottled Water Price Cut. | Representational Image

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry announced that bottled water in trains, especially the Rail Neer brand, will now be cheaper. This decision comes after the reduction in GST rates.

New Prices from September 22

According to a circular issued by the Railway Board, the price of a 1-liter Rail Neer bottle will drop from Rs 15 to Rs 14, and the 500 ml bottle will fall from ₹10 to ₹9. These new prices will take effect from September 22, 2025.

Direct Benefit to Passengers

The ministry said the move is to directly pass on the benefit of reduced GST to passengers. On social media platform X, it posted: “To pass on the benefit of reduced GST directly to consumers, the maximum retail price of Rail Neer has been reduced.”

GST Rate Cut

The new prices will apply not only to Rail Neer but also to other branded bottled water sold in trains and railway premises. On September 3, during the 56th GST Council meeting, the government reduced the GST rate slabs from four to just two – 5 percent and 18 percent.

The government also urged industries to ensure that the benefit of the GST cut reaches consumers, boosting demand for local products and strengthening the Indian economy.