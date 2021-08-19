WileyNXT inks MoU with IIT Jodhpur to offer Industry 4.0 courses,certification

Advertisement

John Wiley and Sons Inc., signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur for developing and offering a slew of industry 4.0 courses and certifications. Along with the programs, the brand Wiley will also collaborate with IIT Jodhpur’s iHUB-Drishti Foundation and Jodhpur City Knowledge and Innovation Foundation to develop competencies in industry relevant 21st century skills.

The move is aligned with the Company’s vision of building an ‘Atmanirbhar’ talent and shaping the workforce of the future. This MoU was signed between Wiley and IIT Jodhpur in the presence of Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Director IIT Jodhpur; Prof. Surajit Ghosh, Dean, Research & Development, Dr. Krishna Kumar Balaraman, Head of Department, School of Management and Entrepreneurship, Prof. Suril V. Shah, Associate Dean (Academics) and Prof. S. R. Vadera, Deputy Director from Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur.

According to the IT industry’s apex body, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom), India's information technology (IT) sector is facing a talent crunch for niche digital skills leading to a war for talent among firms. These digital skills include emerging technologies such as big data analytics, data engineering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, cybersecurity, internet of things (IoT) and robotics. The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025. At present, digitally skilled workers represent only 12 percent of India’s workforce.

"We are on the cusp of an industry revolution and Wiley aims to contribute towards India’s growth story by nurturing and shaping the workforce of the future and closing the existing skill gap. This could only be possible by empowering today’s generation with requisite skill sets and knowledge”, saidbVikas Gupta, Managing Director, Wiley & mthree in India.

Prof. Santanu Chaudhary, Director IIT Jodhpur, said, “Aligned with the demands of the industry, we are happy to have partnered with Wiley, an organization with a legacy of over two centuries, to impart industry relevant knowledge, skills and expertise to the aspiring professionals."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 06:16 PM IST