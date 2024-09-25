 'Why Take On The Burden Of Expectation?': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Why He Is Steering Clear Of An IPO As Company Churns Profit Of ₹4,700 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Why Take On The Burden Of Expectation?': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Why He Is Steering Clear Of An IPO As Company Churns Profit Of ₹4,700 Crore

'Why Take On The Burden Of Expectation?': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Why He Is Steering Clear Of An IPO As Company Churns Profit Of ₹4,700 Crore

According to recent reports, Zerodha managed to churn an overall revenue of Rs 8,320 crore in FY24 or fiscal year 2023-24. In addition, the company also bagged profits worth Rs 4,700.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:16 AM IST
article-image

For many, having their company listed on the equity markets is a summit in the realm of business and entrepreneurship. This is more relevant in the current times, given the number of IPOs and eventual listings that the Indian markets have paved way for. In fact, as per RBI, September 2024 is one of the busiest IPO months.

Read Also
Manba Finance IPO Day 2: Subscriptions Soar 73.23 Times; NII Portion Subscribed 172.26 Times
article-image

No Plans For IPO

However, for some, irrespective of the lucrative prospects and mind-numbing number attached to them. One such example is the trading platform entity, Zerodha. In a recent statement, company co-founder Nithin Kamath said that his company is standing clear of the venture of an Initial Public Offering or IPO.

A major deterrent for Kamath is the focus and pathway followed by the company, once it switches to being a publicly listed company.

A major deterrent for Kamath is the focus and pathway followed by the company, once it switches to being a publicly listed company. |

According to Kamath, he is circumspect of what it could bring to the company in terms of an increased valuation. However, Kamath believes in making decisions according to the situation. He said, "Why take on the burden of expectation from investors when there is nothing strategic or material to gain for the business?."

FPJ Shorts
Are Your Pets Causing You Lung Infections With Their Fur? Know What Study Says
Are Your Pets Causing You Lung Infections With Their Fur? Know What Study Says
Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former Municipal Councilor Pravina Morajkar
Mumbai: Controversy Erupts As Sambhaji Brigade Opposes UBT Shiv Sena's Kurla Candidate, Former Municipal Councilor Pravina Morajkar
Video: UP Constable Confesses Of 2-3 Suicide Attempts After Losing ₹15 Lakh On Online Gaming Apps; Unnao Police Counsels Him
Video: UP Constable Confesses Of 2-3 Suicide Attempts After Losing ₹15 Lakh On Online Gaming Apps; Unnao Police Counsels Him
Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On Fake Indian Passport
Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Nepalese Woman Held At International Airport For Trying To Flee To Bahrain On Fake Indian Passport

A major deterrent for Kamath is the focus and pathway followed by the company, once it switches to being a publicly listed company.

Read Also
Diffusion Engineers IPO: Public Issue Of Engineering Solution Providers Opens On September 26: Know...
article-image

No Quarter-to-Quarter Business

Many companies, as per Kamath, transition or modify into a different entity as its prime focus changes.

From being a trading platform facilitating the process and progress of the growth trading paradigm, a company like Zerodha would have to change its spectrum of functioning. It would have to follow a quarter-to-quarter to approach, depleting space for any major changes that could affect and thereby reflect in the quarterly calls.

Zerodha managed to churn an overall revenue of Rs 8,320 crore in FY24 or fiscal year 2023-24. In addition, the company also bagged profits worth Rs 4,700.

Zerodha managed to churn an overall revenue of Rs 8,320 crore in FY24 or fiscal year 2023-24. In addition, the company also bagged profits worth Rs 4,700. |

Read Also
'1 Hospitalisation Away From Bankruptcy’: Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath’s Health Insurance...
article-image

Zerodha Profits Jump 61%

According to recent reports, Zerodha managed to churn an overall revenue of Rs 8,320 crore in FY24 or fiscal year 2023-24. In addition, the company also bagged profits worth Rs 4,700.

This figure is far greater than the previous fiscal's (FY23) Rs 6,875 crore in total revenue, where the total profit achieved stood at Rs 2,907 crore. This marked an increase of 21.01 per cent in total revenue, along with a 61.67 per cent jump in profits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Streamline your financial journey with the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan Calculator

Streamline your financial journey with the Bajaj Finserv Gold Loan Calculator

'Why Take On The Burden Of Expectation?': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Why He Is Steering Clear Of An...

'Why Take On The Burden Of Expectation?': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath On Why He Is Steering Clear Of An...

Muthoot In Green, Manapurram In Red; NBFC Shares In A Mixed Bag After S&P Global Estimates Growth Of...

Muthoot In Green, Manapurram In Red; NBFC Shares In A Mixed Bag After S&P Global Estimates Growth Of...

American Mining Shares Make Major Gains After China's Economic Stimulus

American Mining Shares Make Major Gains After China's Economic Stimulus

TVS Ronin SS Gets Rs 14,000 Price Cut, New Colour Scheme for Top Model

TVS Ronin SS Gets Rs 14,000 Price Cut, New Colour Scheme for Top Model