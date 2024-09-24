Diffusion Engineers IPO: Public Issue Of Engineering Solution Providers Opens On September 26: Know Everything About It

The initial public offering (IPO) of Diffusion Engineers is scheduled to start on September 26 and end on September 30. This offering is made up entirely of 94.05 lakh shares of new equity.

For its initial public offering (IPO), the company has set a price range of Rs 159 to Rs 168 per share, adding to the total size of Rs 158 crore. In a single lot, bids can be made for a minimum of 88 shares; additional shares will be available in multiples of 88 after that.

Minimum bid for IPO

The issue is being carried out through the book-building process, which allots 50 per cent of the offer to retail individual investors (RIIs), 15 per cent to non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 50 per cent to qualified institutional buyers (QIB) on a proportionate basis.

Utilisation of IPO proceeds

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements, capital expenditure requirements for the establishment of a new manufacturing site in Hingna, and various other corporate purposes. It also plans to expand its current manufacturing facility.

Book running lead manager

Bigshare Services is the offering's registrar, and Unistone Capital is the exclusive book-running lead manager. It is planned for the equity shares to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Company financials

The company's consolidated revenue from operations reached Rs 285 crore in the fiscal year 2024, up 10 per cent from the year before. The primary drivers of this growth were increased sales of wear plates, welding consumables, and trading activities. Furthermore, net profit increased to Rs 30.8 crore during the same period, a 39 per cent year-over-year increase.

About company

Delivering engineering solutions to clients in both domestic and international markets is Diffusion Engineers' area of expertise. With more than 40 years of experience, the business has broadened the scope of its offerings to include heavy engineering equipment, wear plates, and specialised welding consumables designed for vital industries.