Why Is The US Repeatedly Striking Bandar Abbas & Why Should India Be Worried? | Explained

The United States has once again carried out military strikes near Iran’s strategic port city of Bandar Abbas. |

Mumbai: The United States has once again carried out military strikes near Iran’s key port city of Bandar Abbas. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), American forces shot down four Iranian drones that were allegedly threatening shipping routes near the Strait of Hormuz.

The US also targeted a control station where another drone was reportedly being prepared for launch. Iran, however, claimed it had shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper drone and fired at other American aircraft.

Read Also India Planning To Send Vessels To Strait Of Hormuz For Oil Supply

Why Bandar Abbas Is Important?

Bandar Abbas is located on Iran’s southern coast and lies about 70 kilometres from the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes.

The city is home to the headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, which oversees many of Iran’s maritime operations. Because of its location, whoever controls Bandar Abbas can influence traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait of Hormuz: A Global Energy Lifeline

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow waterway through which around 20 million barrels of oil pass every day. It accounts for nearly 25% of the world’s seaborne oil trade.

Countries such as Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran depend heavily on this route for oil exports. Any disruption can quickly affect global energy markets and oil prices.

Why the US Is Focusing on Bandar Abbas?

Since joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran intensified earlier this year, Bandar Abbas has been one of the main targets.

The city hosts naval bases, fast attack boats, anti-ship missiles, drones and sea mines. The US believes weakening these capabilities can reduce threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

What It Means for India?

India imports a large share of its crude oil through routes connected to the Strait of Hormuz. Although India has diversified supplies by purchasing more oil from Russia, Brazil, Venezuela, Angola and Nigeria, shipping disruptions remain a major concern.

If tensions escalate further, freight costs, insurance premiums and transportation expenses could rise sharply. Higher oil prices may eventually lead to costlier fuel, increased inflation and greater pressure on Indian consumers and businesses.