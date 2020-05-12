Why is everyone buying gold?

When countries face economic downturn, gold becomes quite attractive. Central banks of various countries and investors run to stock up gold. According to the Care Ratings report, the demand for gold around the world rose to 1,083 tonnes in the first three months of 2020, half of which came in from investments in gold- backed ETFs.

The investments in gold-backed ETFs saw a rise of 594 per cent in the January-March period of 2020, compared to the same period last year. While gold investment picked up, the demand for jewellery witnessed a slump. China and India — large jewellery consuming nations — saw an overall fall of 41 per cent and 65 per cent year-on-year respectively, revealed Care Ratings.