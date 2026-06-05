 Why Did RBI Keep Repo Rate At 5.25% Despite Oil & Rupee Risks, Know- What Is The Central Bank Watching Next?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWhy Did RBI Keep Repo Rate At 5.25% Despite Oil & Rupee Risks, Know- What Is The Central Bank Watching Next?

Why Did RBI Keep Repo Rate At 5.25% Despite Oil & Rupee Risks, Know- What Is The Central Bank Watching Next?

The RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent as retail inflation remained below its 4 percent target. While rising crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and global tensions pose risks, policymakers believe inflation is still under control and growth needs continued support for now.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, June 05, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
Why Did RBI Keep Repo Rate At 5.25% Despite Oil & Rupee Risks, Know- What Is The Central Bank Watching Next?
RBI Holds Rates Steady. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent.

The decision was taken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which felt there was no immediate need to raise interest rates as inflation remains under control.

The move signals that the central bank wants to continue supporting economic growth while closely watching global developments.

Read Also
RBI MPC Decision Due Friday, Economists Expect Repo Rate Hold At 5.25% Amid Inflation Concerns
RBI MPC Decision Due Friday, Economists Expect Repo Rate Hold At 5.25% Amid Inflation Concerns

Inflation Remains Below Target

One of the main reasons for keeping rates unchanged is the easing of inflation.

Retail inflation fell to 3.48 percent in April, staying below the RBI’s medium-term target of 4 percent.

Since price pressures have remained comfortable for several months, policymakers believe there is enough room to maintain the current policy stance.

Read Also
RBI MPC April 2026 Meeting From April 6–8, Policy Decision At 10 AM On April 8 With Repo Rate In...
RBI MPC April 2026 Meeting From April 6–8, Policy Decision At 10 AM On April 8 With Repo Rate In...

Rising Oil Prices Remain a Concern

Even though inflation is under control, the RBI is not ignoring risks.

Global crude oil prices have increased sharply following tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran. Oil prices are currently around 30 percent higher than levels seen before the conflict.

Higher oil prices can increase transportation and production costs, eventually leading to higher prices for consumers.

Read Also
RBI May Hold Rates Steady Amid Global Uncertainty, War Impact, Rising Rupee Pressure and Oil Above...
RBI May Hold Rates Steady Amid Global Uncertainty, War Impact, Rising Rupee Pressure and Oil Above...

Weak Rupee Adds Pressure

Another challenge is the weakening of the Indian rupee.

The rupee has declined about 6 percent against the US dollar this year. A weaker currency makes imports more expensive and can add to inflationary pressures.

However, the RBI has been actively intervening in currency markets to reduce excessive volatility and limit the rupee’s decline.

Weather Risks Also Being Monitored

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said weather-related uncertainties remain an important factor.

The possibility of a weaker monsoon and El Nino conditions could affect agricultural output and food prices.

Read Also
RBI Retains FY26 Inflation Forecast At 2.1%, Projects Rise To 4.2% By Q2 FY27 - MPC Keeps Repo Rate...
RBI Retains FY26 Inflation Forecast At 2.1%, Projects Rise To 4.2% By Q2 FY27 - MPC Keeps Repo Rate...

At the same time, strong foodgrain stocks and healthy reservoir levels are expected to help cushion any supply-related shocks.

What Happens Next?

The RBI believes current inflation risks have not yet become serious enough to justify a rate hike.

However, the central bank will continue monitoring oil prices, currency movements and global economic conditions.

If these factors begin pushing consumer prices higher in the coming months, policymakers may reconsider their stance and take further action.

Follow us on