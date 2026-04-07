RBI MPC April 2026 Meeting From April 6–8, Policy Decision At 10 AM On April 8 With Repo Rate In Focus

Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra. | File Photo | ANI

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started its three-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting from April 6 to April 8, 2026. This is the first policy review of the financial year 2026–27. The final decision will be announced on Wednesday, April 8, at 10:00 AM.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who leads the six-member committee, will also address a press conference at 12:00 noon on the same day.

Read Also RBI Announces MPC Schedule For FY27, First Policy Decision Slated For April 8

Where To Watch The Announcement?

The RBI will stream the policy announcement live on its official YouTube channel. Viewers can watch the Governor’s speech at 10:00 AM, followed by the press conference later in the day. This allows investors, analysts, and the public to track key policy decisions in real time.

What Happened In The Last Meeting?

In February 2026, the RBI decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. The committee had earlier reduced rates by 125 basis points in 2025. After these cuts, the central bank chose to pause and adopt a ‘wait-and-watch’ approach to maintain stability.

The decision was taken unanimously by the MPC, showing a cautious stance on further rate changes.

Current Economic Challenges

The April policy review comes at a time of global uncertainty. Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have pushed up crude oil prices. This has raised concerns about inflation in India.

At the same time, the Indian rupee has weakened, adding pressure on imports and overall economic stability. These factors are important for the RBI while deciding interest rates.

Market Expectations

Experts believe the RBI is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged again at 5.25 percent in this meeting. However, some market signals suggest that rate hikes could happen in the coming months if inflation rises further due to high oil prices.

The RBI will closely monitor inflation and growth before taking any major policy steps.