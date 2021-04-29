Why choose IndusInd Bank's personal loan for medical expenses?

Besides, when you apply for personal loan online with IndusInd Bank, you can leverage a host of lucrative features, including:

Minimal Documentation

When applying for a personal loan with IndusInd Bank, you need not worry about heavy paperwork or an extensive verification process. Since most medical expenses need to be cleared swiftly, the bank relies on minimal documentation for a smooth verification process and quick loan approval.

The KYC documents essential for availing a personal loan from IndusInd bank include:

Application : Application form with photograph

Proof of Identity: Self-attested photocopy of any one of the following (Driving license / Passport/Voters ID /Aadhaar /)PAN

KYC: Valid identity/Residence/Signature proof

Income proof: (Form 16/ITR for last 3 years /Latest 3 months salary slip)

No Collateral

A personal loan from IndusInd Bank is categorised as unsecured, so you don't have to provide any asset or pledge security as collateral to borrow the required funds. You also do not need guarantors for the loan.

If you are aged 21 years or above and boast a good credit history, you can readily secure funds from the bank to pay off your medical bills.

Flexible Repayment Terms

IndusInd Bank empowers borrowers by providing a personal loan at incredibly convenient terms. You can choose a comfortable loan tenure anywhere between one to five years for easy repayment.

Moreover, you can pay the EMIs using a suitable online payment mode like Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) or set up a Standing Instruction (SI) to automate the repayment process.

Speedy Loan Disbursal

Once you submit the required documents, IndusInd Bank usually takes anywhere between 4-7 working days to disburse the desired personal loan amount. As such, you can secure funds for any medical emergency quickly.

Now, while opening an account with IndusInd Bank is not mandatory, you can avail of various complimentary services if you do.

The benefits are even more exciting for existing customers, who can readily secure a pre-approved personal loan at special interest rates and nil/minimal documentation. Their loan applications are also processed on priority, allowing them to receive funds much more quickly.

In any case, you can apply for personal loan online and obtain necessary funds from IndusInd Bank to meet your medical expenses comfortably.