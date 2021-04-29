Why choose IndusInd Bank's personal loan for medical expenses?

In a perfect world, everyone would have adequate funds to meet a medical emergency without relying on external finance. But unfortunately, most people are financially unprepared to bear such medical expenses since they usually come unannounced.
On such occasions, irrespective of the medical treatment, you can manage the costs effortlessly by opting for a personal loan from IndusInd Bank and avoid financial strains. Get funds ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 15 lakhs and repay the debt in convenient Equated Monthly Instalments or EMI.
Besides, when you apply for personal loan online with IndusInd Bank, you can leverage a host of lucrative features, including:
Minimal Documentation
When with IndusInd Bank, you need not worry about heavy paperwork or an extensive verification process. Since most medical expenses need to be cleared swiftly, the bank relies on minimal documentation for a smooth verification process and quick loan approval.
The KYC documents essential for availing a personal loan from IndusInd bank include:
Application : Application form with photograph
Proof of Identity: Self-attested photocopy of any one of the following (Driving license / Passport/Voters ID /Aadhaar /)PAN
KYC: Valid identity/Residence/Signature proof
Income proof: (Form 16/ITR for last 3 years /Latest 3 months salary slip)
No Collateral
A personal loan from IndusInd Bank is categorised as unsecured, so you don't have to provide any asset or pledge security as collateral to borrow the required funds. You also do not need guarantors for the loan.
If you are aged 21 years or above and boast a good credit history, you can readily secure funds from the bank to pay off your medical bills.
Flexible Repayment Terms
IndusInd Bank empowers borrowers by providing a personal loan at incredibly convenient terms. You can choose a comfortable loan tenure anywhere between one to five years for easy repayment.
Moreover, you can pay the EMIs using a suitable online payment mode like Electronic Clearing Service (ECS) or set up a Standing Instruction (SI) to automate the repayment process.
Speedy Loan Disbursal
Once you submit the required documents, IndusInd Bank usually takes anywhere between 4-7 working days to disburse the desired personal loan amount. As such, you can secure funds for any medical emergency quickly.
Now, while opening an account with IndusInd Bank is not mandatory, you can avail of various complimentary services if you do.
The benefits are even more exciting for existing customers, who can readily secure a at special interest rates and nil/minimal documentation. Their loan applications are also processed on priority, allowing them to receive funds much more quickly.
In any case, you can apply for personal loan online and obtain necessary funds from IndusInd Bank to meet your medical expenses comfortably.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)