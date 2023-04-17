Wholesale inflation in March drops to 29 month low at 1.34% | File

According to data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India's wholesale inflation cools further in March at 1.34 per cent hitting the lowest figure in 29 months.

WPI inflation in February had come down to 3.85 per cent and in March 2022 it was at 14.63 per cent.

This is a developing story. More updates expected.