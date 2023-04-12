India's retail inflation falls to 5.66% with softening vegetable prices

File Photo

Despite inflation remaining above its tolerance level of 6 per cent for two straight months, the Reserve Bank of India decided against raising interest rates in April. The move came as the central bank prioritised growth in the face of a global recession, by preventing borrowing costs from going up.

Providing further respite to the RBI, the consumer inflation in India has dropped below its threshhold to 5.66 per cent.

Greens bring relief but pulses eat into gains

Falling vegetable prices helped ease inflation, while a surge in the rates of cereals prevented it from dropping further.

The data for March also showed that rural inflation was lower at 5.51 per cent, compared to urban inflation at 5.89 per cent.

Food prices swayed retail inflation, since households spend a large chunk of their budgets on fruits, vegetables, pulses and dairy in India.

Erratic climate remains a concern