Who is Linda Yaccarino? Executive tipped to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO

Who is Linda Yaccarino? Executive who is tipped to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk on Thursday announced that he had hired a new CEO for Twitter, but he did not reveal the name of the person. However, according to his latest tweet the new Tweet chief is a woman and is expected to begin her new role in the next 6 weeks. He also added that he would transition to the role of chief technology officer of the social media platform in the next few weeks.

The tweet by Musk has created a frenzy on who will be the possible candidates. Linda Yaccarino, the head of advertising of NBCUniveral according to multiple media reports including Wall Street Journal is said to be in the race to become the next Twitter CEO.

Linda Yaccarino’s decade in NBCUniversal

Linda Yaccarino who is a hard-charging veteran of TV's ad-sales wars has been a part of NBCUniversal for over a decade and is currently supervising the company's global ad-sales efforts, partnerships marketing Ad Tech, strategic initiatives and data. In the last few years she has spearheaded multiple initiatives to generate new cash flows and has also worked to redefine the way the TV industry measures its audiences for advertisers.

While her current role reads as chairperson, global advertising and partnerships, she has also served the company's cable entertainment and digital advertising sales division. She was the chairman, advertising and client partnership for over 8 years before she was promoted as the chairman, global advertising and partnerships.

Linda Yaccarino’s prior experience and education

Before she joined NBCUniversal, she served at Turner for over 19 years as an executive vice president/ COO advertising sales, marketing and acquisitions.

Yaccarino has studied liberal arts and telecommunications and is an alumna of Penn State University.

A report by Business Insider states that Yaccarino had told her friends in the past that she wanted to become the CEO of Twitter and she also told a Musk supporter that the billionaire needs to give the company time to turn around.

However these reports at this point are only speculations as there are reports that claim that Ella Irwin who is currently heading the social media giant's trust and safety division could be the next CEO.