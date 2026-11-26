Industrialist Lakshmi Venu has demanded partition of joint family assets belonging to the Venu Srinivasan branch of the TVS family, intensifying the ongoing dispute over family wealth and succession rights.

Lakshmi is the daughter of TVS Group Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan and Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE) Chairman Mallika Srinivasan. She is also the great-granddaughter of TVS founder TV Sundaram Iyengar.

In the latest development, Lakshmi has moved to the Madras High Court to initiate legal proceedings to secure her claimed share of the joint family wealth.

Read Also TVS Family Assets Dispute Reaches Madras High Court As Lakshmi Venu Files Partition Suit Seeking...

Who Is Lakshmi Venu?

The 42-year-old industrialist holds an economics degree from Yale University and a doctorate in engineering management from the University of Warwick. She has been associated with the family's business operations from a young age.

According to TAFE's website, Lakshmi serves as the company's vice chairman and is also a director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited (TMTL). TAFE ranks among India's largest tractor and agricultural equipment manufacturers.

She is married to technology entrepreneur Mahesh Gogineni, an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the London School of Economics.

Invokes Hindu Succession Act

In her partition notice, Lakshmi urged her father to fulfil his fiduciary responsibilities as family head and facilitate an equitable division of assets.

Citing Section 6 of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, amended in 2005, she asserted her independent right to seek partition and receive an equal share of joint family property.

Her claim covers family interests held through the VS Trust and other ownership structures, including assets allocated to the Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family arrangement. These include interests in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.

Lakshmi maintained that the broader family arrangement did not amount to a partition within her immediate family. She argued that managerial authority cannot override the ownership rights of other family members.

She alleged that beneficial interests had been concentrated in her brother's favour, depriving her of her lawful entitlement.

Describing the alleged exclusion as a breach of law and trust, Lakshmi reiterated her preference for an amicable settlement that respects the legitimate rights of all family members.

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