The dispute over the ownership and division of assets within the Venu Srinivasan branch of the larger TVS family has reached the Madras High Court, with Lakshmi Venu initiating legal proceedings to secure her claimed share of the joint family wealth.

According to a report by The Hindu BusinessLine, Lakshmi, daughter of Venu Srinivasan, has filed a partition suit seeking the division of joint family assets and the allocation of what she considers her legitimate entitlement.

The legal action follows a partition notice issued by Lakshmi on Nov 16, asking her father, in his capacity as the family head, to fulfil his fiduciary responsibilities and facilitate a lawful division of assets.

Venu Srinivasan, however, maintains that no further partition is necessary, contending that the family assets were already divided through a series of mutually agreed arrangements over the years.

Lakshmi Venu Seeks Court Intervention Over Family Asset Ownership

In a statement, Lakshmi said she decided to pursue legal remedies after exhausting efforts to resolve the matter through amicable discussions.

She maintains that her entitlement to the legacy of her great-grandfather and grandfather is equal to that of her brother.

Lakshmi also alleged that her father's response to her requests had been inadequate and that she had repeatedly been denied access to relevant documents and information.

Her statement clarified that the litigation is restricted to the ownership of joint family assets and does not concern the business operations of any company.

Mallika Srinivasan Backs Daughter's Claim To Family Wealth

Mallika Srinivasan, Lakshmi's mother and Venu Srinivasan's wife, expressed disappointment over the lack of progress towards a mutually acceptable settlement.

She maintained that the response to Lakshmi's partition notice had failed to acknowledge her daughter's claimed legal entitlements, leaving her with little alternative but to seek judicial intervention.

Emphasising equality between sons and daughters, Mallika said she believes Lakshmi is entitled to a legitimate share of the family assets that is no less than that of her brother, Sudarshan.

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