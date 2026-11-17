The latest dispute within the TVS family centres on Dr. Lakshmi Venu's demand for an equal share in the family assets controlled by her father, Venu Srinivasan.

She has formally sought a partition of the assets belonging to her father's branch of the family, arguing that she has been denied her rightful inheritance under the Hindu Succession Act, 1956. Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, has backed her demand.

The dispute involves interests held through the VS Trust and other holding structures, including stakes in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.

These assets were allotted to the Venu Srinivasan branch under a 2020 arrangement involving the larger TVS family.

Lakshmi's contention is that the 2020 arrangement did not constitute a partition within her immediate family.

She argues that the allocation of assets to her father's branch did not settle the respective inheritance rights of its individual members. She has also alleged that her brother, Sudarshan, has been favoured in the distribution of beneficial interests.

What does the law say about daughters' inheritance?

The Hindu Succession Act was amended in 2005 to give daughters the same rights as sons in ancestral coparcenary property under the Mitakshara system of Hindu law.

Under Section 6, a daughter becomes a coparcener by birth and enjoys equal rights and liabilities in such property. She can also seek partition.

In its landmark 2020 judgment in Vineeta Sharma vs Rakesh Sharma, the Supreme Court clarified that daughters enjoy these rights irrespective of whether their father was alive when the 2005 amendment came into force.

However, the amendment protects partitions and dispositions made before December 20, 2004.

The distinction between ancestral property and self-acquired assets is important. Section 6 does not automatically give a daughter a share in every asset owned by her father or in every company associated with the family.

The ownership structure, source of the assets, nature of the family arrangement and applicable succession provisions would have to be examined.

For example, self-acquired property is generally inherited by Class I heirs, including daughters, if its owner dies intestate.

Read Also Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Asks Tata Trusts To Respond By Oct 12 To Venu Srinivasan’s...

What could happen next?

The immediate way forward could be a negotiated settlement, as both Lakshmi and Mallika have expressed a preference for an amicable resolution.

The family could examine the ownership and valuation of the assets, determine the respective legal entitlements and agree on a transparent division or alternative financial arrangement.

If negotiations fail, Lakshmi could approach a court seeking partition and a determination of her rights. The court would need to establish whether the disputed assets qualify as coparcenary property, whether an earlier legally valid partition took place and whether the relevant trust and corporate structures affect the claim.

Ultimately, the dispute will turn not simply on whether daughters have equal inheritance rights, but on the legal character and ownership of the assets being claimed.