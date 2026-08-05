Whirlpool India Q1 Profit Falls 29.4% To ₹103 Crore, Higher Costs Squeeze Margins Despite 12% Revenue Growth

Whirlpool India’s Q1 FY27 profit fell 29.4 percent to Rs 103 crore. |

Mumbai: Whirlpool of India reported a 29.4 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the June quarter of FY27 as higher costs hurt margins, even though the company recorded double-digit revenue growth.

Net profit declined to Rs 103 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 146 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

Revenue Rises

Revenue from operations increased 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,727 crore from Rs 2,432 crore. However, the rise in sales failed to support profit because expenses grew at a faster pace during the quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation , or EBITDA, dropped 34 percent to Rs 140 crore from Rs 211 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin narrowed sharply to 5 percent from 8.7 percent in Q1 FY26. Profit before tax also fell to Rs 138.8 crore from Rs 196.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Costs Increase

Total expenses rose to Rs 2,656.9 crore during the June quarter from Rs 2,289.9 crore a year ago. Higher spending on raw materials, employees and business operations placed pressure on earnings.

The cost of raw materials and components climbed to Rs 1,427 crore from Rs 1,187.3 crore. Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 242.9 crore from Rs 221.1 crore.

Other expenses rose to Rs 439.3 crore from Rs 380.7 crore. Depreciation and amortisation costs edged up to Rs 54.5 crore from Rs 53.6 crore, while finance costs stood at Rs 14.8 crore.

Income Declines

Total comprehensive income was Rs 103.8 crore during the quarter, down from Rs 146.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Whirlpool of India said it continues to operate under a single reportable business segment, Home Appliances. Its consolidated results also include the performance of its wholly owned subsidiary, Whirlpool of India Kitchen Appliances Private Limited.

Stock Falls

Following the results, Whirlpool India shares fell nearly 5 percent in early trading. The stock later recovered part of its losses but ended 1.4 percent lower at Rs 809 on Wednesday. Investors reacted to the sharp fall in profit and weaker operating margins.