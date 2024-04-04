When The Going Gets Tough, Mahindra Gets Going...,' Says Anand Mahindra After Shares Hit ₹2000 Mark

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group |

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group, on Thursday took to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude towards the teams across the conglomerate for steering the company onto its customary growth trajectory despite the tumultuous global landscape.=

Reflecting on the journey, Mahindra in his post on social media handle X wrote, "In December 2019, when the share price had fallen to around ₹500, I vividly recall that at our annual leadership conference (M10) held in Mumbai, the then CFO had issued a clarion call for our stock to be “2000 by 2022.”

"Little did we know, of course, that a global pandemic lurked around the corner. And the next couple of years were challenging for everyone," he added to the post.

Over subsequent years, amidst unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, Mahindra reiterated his stance, stating, "But as always, we lived up to our motto: When the going gets tough, Mahindra gets going…”

"We overshot the deadline by 2 years, but it’s incredibly gratifying to cross this milestone….with many more to come," added.

Also expressing his appreciation, Mahindra extended his gratitude to all teams, stating, "I want to take this opportunity to express my appreciation and admiration of Group CEO @anishshah21 ED @rajesh664 and the amazing teams both in M&M and all our Group companies who charted new strategies and worked relentlessly to get us back on our customary growth trajectory. I stand and applaud you all."

Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd (NSE: M&M) shares

The shares of M&M on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 2,008, up by 0.94 per cent.