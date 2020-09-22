When Anil Kapoor says I am too big for them

A nineties-based music theme in the background along with a signature dance move of Anil Kapoor, Cred’s latest ad campaign is quite refreshing. This credit card payment app and the Bollywood icon were praised by the Twitter users for this ad film.

In the end of the video, Loafer actor Kapoor can be heard saying that he is too big for this campaign. This film will be used during the Indian Premier League 2020 as CRED has come on board as the official partner of IPL.

While promoting this ad film via his social media account, Kapoor nailed it again with a puny post.

