When Anil Kapoor says I am too big for them

A nineties-based music theme in the background along with a signature dance move of Anil Kapoor, Cred’s latest ad campaign is quite refreshing. This credit card payment app and the Bollywood icon were praised by the Twitter users for this ad film.
In the end of the video, Loafer actor Kapoor can be heard saying that he is too big for this campaign. This film will be used during the Indian Premier League 2020 as CRED has come on board as the official partner of IPL.
While promoting this ad film via his social media account, Kapoor nailed it again with a puny post.
Twitter users praised the Bollywood actor for his high-energy and perfect delivery. Many also praised the 63-year-younger Kapoor for his youthful look.
While this is one of the three ad films the company has unveiled, the remaining two will be released in the next few months during the on-going tournament, stated Exchange4Media. The other upcoming films will feature other iconic celebrities from the 90s.
The campaign was launched on September 19 with the first film starring Kapoor. The campaign has been conceptualised entirely by the in-house team and brought to life by Ayappa KM, Co-founder, Early Man Films, the production agency.
The campaign will have major promotions across digital and television, followed by the second and third videos, with other celebrities highlighting CRED’s take on timely bill payments, over the next 30 days.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)