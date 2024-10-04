When 4 Equals 5: Singapore Gives Its Verdict On A Shorter Work Week In Asia-wide Survey

Looking into the nuts and bolts of the shorter work week — enabled by time-saving technologies — it becomes apparent that a switch may not be easy, though it is within reach. Representative photo courtesy: Pixabay/StockSnap |

There’s an idea going around — whisper it — that life is not all about work. This idea sometimes causes ripples, sometimes waves on social networks, the modern battleground of opinions. Though none can quantify exactly how much of “work” and how much of “life” there should be in the “work-life balance” equation, many countries show a willingness now to give the 4-day work week a consideration, at least.

A work survey of Asian markets, published in late September 2024 by the recruitment firm Robert Walters, has revealed that about 69 per cent of employers in Singapore (compared to 79 per cent in Malaysia, the highest percentage in the survey) believe that a 4-day work week could be feasible. The same 69 per cent in Singapore also believe that a shorter work week could increase productivity.

The enthusiasm level for a 4-day work week is very high among Singapore employees, of whom 93 per cent of the surveyed respondents have embraced the idea.

However, only 18 per cent of the Singapore employers are considering a transition to a shorter work week within the next two years, compared with the regional average of 37 per cent.

Around 20 per cent of the surveyed Singapore employers are willing to consider a ‘bridge’ between a 4-day and a 5-day work week — this involves either more flexible, more relaxed work hours on Fridays, or a clear-cut 4.5-day work week.

Speaking to Connected to India about this concept, Gaurav Saini, Singapore-based Managing Partner of TECO Chemicals, focuses on “productivity” rather than a specific number of work days in a week.

“As we focus more on productivity and efficiency, flexible work arrangements are becoming increasingly important, rather than definitive days of work,” he says. His company supplies cleaning chemicals to the shipping industry, and there are no 4-day or 5-day work weeks there, which is why all vendors have to work in tandem with the shipping schedules.

“In 24/7 industries like shipping, where both [productivity and efficiency] are crucial, adopting a balanced work-life structure can significantly benefit employees and operations alike,” says Saini, indicating that a rotational flexi-time staff schedule may be possible. “This approach boosts morale, enhances focus, and drives overall productivity — essential for staying competitive in the global market,” he adds.

Ongoing global experiment with work week

The Asian markets surveyed include both emerging and major economies, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Japan.

Worldwide, among countries paying attention to the arguments for a 4-day work week are several European nations, including economic giants Germany and France; Australia; United Kingdom; United States of America; and the United Arab Emirates. In these nations, the 4-day work week is still an experimental idea, being tried out in various forms before arriving at the final shape.

The UAE, which has ensured many benefits for its Emirati-dominated government sector, became the first nation in the world to officially announce a shorter work week nearly four years ago. This was not binding upon the private sector.

Sounds good, but easier said than done

Looking into the nuts and bolts of the shorter work week — enabled by time-saving technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence — it becomes apparent that a switch may not be easy, though it is within reach. Like the 8-hour work day, and the 5-day work week, there is no “one size fits all” formula for the 4-day work week.

In Singapore, even the average Millennial and Gen Z-er — an individual reputed to often put his/her life ahead of work, unlike the average Gen X-er, whose life is consumed by work — has a guarded reaction to the idea of a shorter work week.

Talking about the 4-day work week begs a few questions:

What would the length of each work day be?

Will each day be an 8-hour day, or a longer 10-hour day to make up for the extra day off each week?

How many hours of daily work in a 4-day work week can optimise productivity?

How will every industry, especially those that function nearly 24/7, implement a 4-day work week?

What kind of discrimination/problems might arise from some people getting a 4-day work week and some others working 5-6 days a week?

Speaking to Connected to India, Gayathri Shankar, 23, alumna of the National University of Singapore (NUS) engineering faculty, points out that a 4-day work week needs to be in sync with the rest of society. She also believes that a 5-day work week with a relaxed Friday might be a better solution.

“Personally, I find in the current 5-day work week, you end up having a ‘pseudo slow’ day or half-day in terms of the Friday, which allows people to relax and take things slowly,” she says.

“Additionally, if the [weekly] work hours remain the same despite fewer [work] days, this would affect how much utility people would have outside of work on those 4 actual work days. If the entire society doesn’t shift to mirror the 4-day work week — e.g. school hours becoming longer to match the longer work hours — you’d end up having a massive demand for after-school childcare services when children are let out earlier than their parents,” she states.

In the same age group, Ong Feng, alumnus of the NUS Faculty of Science, tells us, “I think [a 4-day work week] also boils down to how many working hours [Singapore] companies want workers to commit? If the working hours [in a whole week] remain the same, but the number of working days decreases, it would mean that people work longer hours in fewer days.”

Longer hours of work over 4 days, followed by 3 off days would have some economic benefits, feels the young employee, as people would have more time to spend on leisure activities. “I think other countries did implement a 4-day work week and it helped the economy, in the sense that people [there] were willing to spend more,” says Ong Feng, but also expresses his reservation about which industries can or will implement a shorter work week.

“At the end of the day,” he says, “I don’t know if the [Singapore] government is looking at a blanket policy to cover all sectors, or are they going to tailor a 4-day work week for each sector. For example, retail and F&B would be hard to accommodate [in this plan], because of the lack of manpower.”

Another NUS alumnus, Pranay Nalawade, 26, an electrical engineer, feels that a “4-day work week in Singapore is not yet widely feasible”, because “while it could boost work-life balance and productivity, challenges remain”.

He cites Singapore’s unique economy, the tiny island nation being a major hub of banking and finance in Asia; and financial services are now expected to be available 24/7 because of widespread digitalisation.

“Singapore’s economy relies heavily on sectors like finance, manufacturing, and logistics, which demand consistent operations,” says Pranay. Also, in a 4-day work week scenario, “small businesses may struggle with higher costs and adapting schedules”.

It’s not out of the question for Pranay, but he feels the ground needs to be prepared meticulously for a switch to a 4-day work week. “Larger firms might explore flexible hours, aligning with global trends. Government initiatives promoting innovation and digitalisation may support this shift. Yet, cultural emphasis on productivity and competitiveness means broad adoption would require significant policy changes and societal adjustments for long-term success,” he says.

COVID has delinked productivity from fixed hours

The first quarter of the 21st century can probably be divided up in two parts: pre-pandemic and post-pandemic.

Aside from the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and the global lockdown measures, there has been a profound psychological impact, which is widely acknowledged. This has influenced the sphere of work, too. Employees — and even employers — in many, many sectors have realised that productivity can be delinked from a fixed number of work hours spent in a brick-and-mortar space.

In the wake of COVID-19, some major companies across the world have done away altogether with compulsory office attendance; some are trying to bring the staff back to the office full-time; and some have adopted a hybrid model. The 4-day work week, therefore, looks like that proverbial “idea whose time has come”.

Stating that a “4-day work week is definitely feasible”, and citing a pilot run at Microsoft Japan a few years ago, the Singapore-based HR lead for a global mobility company tells Connected to India that “apparently, there was no degradation in employee productivity [at Microsoft Japan] and there was a higher level of employee engagement”.

He says, “The challenge facing organisations post-COVID is whether to stick to a hybrid model or ask employees to return to [the] office. The 4-day work week seems to strike a sweet spot between the two extremes and may well work for the workforce.”

A Singapore-based 27-year-old Chinese-origin engineer, who wishes to remain anonymous, also believes that a “4-day work week is definitely viable in most industries”, as proven by the pandemic. “Given that we’ve just overcome the challenges imposed by COVID when working remotely, companies across different sectors have proven that they can still function efficiently with the correct strategies,” he says.

A 4-day work week would not exactly be the same as a regular work week implemented remotely, but the remote work culture has shown that employers can trust employees to respect productivity and deliverables, no matter how the work gets done.

“It stands to reason that the level of productivity and trust can be translated into a 4-day work week, where the challenges of face-to-face interaction are similar to that of COVID times. Ultimately, strategic planning, proper allocation of tasks, and proper communication between colleagues are still key in this matter,” says the engineer.

Gaurav Saini sums it up: “Ultimately, the future of work isn’t about time spent, but about meaningful outcomes. When we empower individuals to thrive both personally and professionally, we elevate the entire industry.”

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)