Wheels India Board Approves ₹400 Crore Fundraise Through Equity & Debt-Linked Securities, Seeks Shareholder Nod

Wheels India's board approved a fundraise of up to Rs 400 crore through equity shares. |

Mumbai: Wheels India Limited announced on Thursday that its Board of Directors has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 400 crore through the issuance of various securities. The fundraise will involve equity shares, equity-linked instruments, or a combination thereof.

Fundraise Details

The company may issue convertible preference shares, non-convertible debt instruments with warrants, fully or partly convertible debentures, or other securities convertible into equity shares. These instruments will be issued in one or more tranches.

Issuance Methods

The funds can be raised through domestic or foreign offerings, including public issues, private offerings, rights issues, or preferential allotments, such as a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The specific method will depend on regulatory approvals and shareholder consent.

Shareholder Approval

The Board also approved conducting a postal ballot to obtain shareholder consent for the proposed fundraise. This process will include approving the draft postal ballot notice and all related matters.

Committee Authorised

The Board has authorised its Fundraise Committee to decide on the timing, pricing, and terms and conditions of the securities issuance. The fundraise is subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.